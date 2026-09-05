PM Narendra Modi lauded SRCC alumni as 'OGs' at the college's centenary event. He praised the institution's rich academic legacy, its role in shaping generations, and its diverse alumni, including the late Arun Jaitley and Sanjeev Sanyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the notable contributions of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) alumni network, describing them as the "OGs" who have made an indelible mark across diverse fields worldwide.

Speaking at SRCC's centenary event, PM Modi extended warm greetings to the students, faculty, and alumni of SRCC on the milestone. "Today's occasion is very historic for Shri Ram College of Commerce. It is equally important for the education sector of the country. Numerous generations that have been part of SRCC are gathered together here. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you for SRCC's centenary celebration,” he said.

An Ocean of Achievements

PM Modi praised the institution's rich academic legacy, emphasising that SRCC has shaped generations of generations over the years, enabling them for a bright future. “I congratulate you on the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. When a human being lives for 100 years, they are considered a person of deep knowledge and great experience. When an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements. SRCC has shaped generations and connected them to a brighter future," he said.

PM Modi calls SRCC alumni the 'OGs'

Calling the alumni of SRCC the "OGs", PM Modi emphasised that the influence of the institution expands far beyond economics. "The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields," he said.

"Our Arun Jaitley studied here. And I can say that perhaps there was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again. Even today, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of my team, is an alumnus of SRCC. We have many other colleagues who studied here as well. And it is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics. From artists to politicians, lawyers and judges, people from every field have emerged from here," he underlined.

Earlier today, the college authorities presented the Prime Minister with a commemorative framed memento in honour of the completion of 100 years of SRCC.

Notably, PM Modi opted to travel by the Delhi Metro to reach the campus in North Delhi, engaging with students and fellow passengers during the journey.

The Centenary Celebrations of SRCC coincide with Teachers’ Day (September 5), making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society. (ANI)