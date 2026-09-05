Residents of five villages in Gujarat’s Dholka have been protesting for days over chemical contamination of groundwater. Villagers claim 54 people have died of cancer in 7 years and blame nearby factories, while officials say the link requires investigation. They also report widespread skin diseases and fear unsafe borewell water.

A protest over alleged chemical contamination of drinking water has entered its 12th day in five villages of Dholka in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district. Residents of Bhetavada, Trasad, Nesda, Paldi and Ambareli are saying that the chemical waste from factories near their homes is entering local drains and eventually affecting groundwater and borewells, according to a report by India Today. The villagers claim they have been living with the problem for nearly 15 years. They say their repeated complaints to local authorities and pollution control officials have not brought a lasting solution.

Villagers claim 54 people died of cancer

The protesters claim that 54 people from the five villages have died of cancer during the past seven years, including 21 from Bhetavada. They also say around 20 residents are currently undergoing treatment for cancer and that skin problems have become common in the area.

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However, the alleged link between the water and cancer deaths has not been established. Ahmedabad Chief District Health Officer Dr Rajnikant Kapadia told India Today that the cause of cancer in the five villages needs to be investigated.

Villagers say several patients had no history of substance abuse and believe contaminated water could be a factor.

What are villagers alleging?

Residents allege that private factories discharge chemical-laden water into a drain passing through the area. They claim the same drain also carries wastewater from the villages. According to protesters, the contaminated water can seep into the ground and affect borewell water used by local residents.

They say the discharge has stopped since the protest began, but allege that factories were releasing such water until about 15 days earlier. Some residents have also accused factories of releasing the waste at night.

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board has collected water samples, according to the villagers. However, protesters claim earlier reports showed "NIL" contamination.

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Drain near school raises concern

A drain carrying what residents describe as polluted water passes close to a government school in Bhetavada. Villagers claim that water from the nearby borewell has sometimes appeared contaminated, increasing concerns about the health of children attending the school.

Parents say they are particularly worried because children have also reported skin problems. A health team visited the area during the protest and provided medicines to residents suffering from skin conditions.

Families speak about years of cancer treatment

The protest has also highlighted the financial burden faced by families dealing with cancer. Fourteen-year-old Akshay Navganbhai, a Class 9 student from Bhetavada, is among those at the protest site. His family has been deeply affected by the disease. His father and grandmother died of cancer, while his uncle has undergone cancer surgery. Akshay lost his father only a month ago.

Another resident, 32-year-old Harshad Makwana, is undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer. He said he spent around Rs 10 lakh on treatment and continues to undergo check-ups.

Harshad said his elder brother and mother had also died of cancer, with around Rs 15 lakh reportedly spent on his brother’s treatment.

Families say treatment has left them in debt

Several residents say they have had to sell jewellery, mortgage farmland or give up other financial resources to pay for treatment.

Nareshbhai said his father, Bhagwan Makwana, developed oral cancer and underwent surgery costing around Rs 5 lakh. His mother, Vilas Makwana, was later diagnosed with a stomach tumour and underwent treatment costing around Rs 4 lakh.

The family said it raised the money by selling jewellery and mortgaging farmland.

Other residents described similar experiences, including families that have spent several lakh rupees on surgeries and treatment.

Skin diseases are another concern

Residents say health problems in the villages are not limited to cancer. India Today quoted Dr Dhyey Parmar of the Ambuja Foundation health centre in Bhetavada saying that many patients visiting the centre seek treatment for skin problems.

He said skin conditions can be caused by exposure to pesticides or chemicals, although this does not by itself establish that the illnesses in the villages are caused by the alleged water contamination.

Some residents said they had been taking medicines for months and spending thousands of rupees on treatment.

Villagers now depend on RO water

Growing concerns over borewell water have pushed residents towards an RO plant installed near a village borewell. However, the plant has itself become a point of contention.

Villagers claim the RO facility belongs to the private company they are protesting against. They say residents have to pay Rs 5 for hot water and Rs 10 for cold water using a rechargeable card.

The protesters have questioned why villagers should have to pay for drinking water while alleging that the same company is responsible for pollution.

Protesters threaten march to Gandhinagar

The residents say their protest will continue until September 8. They have warned that if their concerns are not addressed, they will travel to Gandhinagar and protest near the Gujarat Legislative Assembly during its session.

The people are demanding proper testing of their water, investigation into the alleged industrial discharge and action if pollution violations are found.

The health department and pollution authorities are yet to establish whether the water is contaminated and whether there is any connection between the alleged pollution and the health problems reported by villagers.