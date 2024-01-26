Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions

Expressing optimism for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the Indian government and its people, President Muizzu underscored the historical ties that have defined the Maldives-India bond over centuries.

Amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Male, the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, conveyed warm greetings to India on its 75th Republic Day. In messages directed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Muizzu emphasized the enduring friendship between the two nations, marked by mutual respect and deep kinship.

Former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih also extended his congratulations to India on its 75th Republic Day. In his message, Solih wished President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India, expressing hope that the unbreakable bonds of friendship between the Maldives and India would strengthen further.

It is noteworthy that Ibrahim Solih had earlier condemned derogatory remarks made by some junior ministers, contributing to a diplomatic standoff between the two nations. On January 14, India and the Maldives agreed to expedite the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation, aligning with one of the key campaign promises of President Muizzu's party during the Presidential elections.

Presently, around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, are stationed in the Maldives. On his second day in office, Muizzu officially requested the Indian government to initiate the withdrawal of its military personnel from the Maldives.

The diplomatic strain escalated when a Maldivian deputy minister, alongside other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, sparking a contentious dispute over the development plans for the Indian archipelago as a global beach tourism retreat.