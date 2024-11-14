Bengaluru: Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son, parents outraged

In Vijayapura Town, Devanahalli Taluk, Wisdom English School’s principal allegedly beat a fifth-grader, Bhavya, for not assisting her mentally challenged son. The incident sparked outrage among parents, who protested outside the school, prompting police intervention and an ongoing investigation.

A school principal in Bengaluru's Devanahalli is accused of assaulting a fifth-grade student for allegedly refusing to assist her mentally challenged son. The incident took place at Wisdom English School on Mandibele Road in Vijayapura Town. The student, identified as Bhavya, is the daughter of Prabhavathi and Anjinappa, residents of Vijayapura.

According to sources, Principal Usha Kiran, who has a son with special needs attending the same school, employed a caretaker to assist with her son's needs. However, she reportedly expected Bhavya, a student at the school, to help with her son. When Bhavya failed to fulfil this expectation, Usha Kiran allegedly thrashed the young girl, using a cane.



This incident sparked an immediate reaction among parents, who gathered in protest outside the school, demanding justice for Bhavya and condemning the principal’s behaviour. They voiced anger over the principal's alleged misuse of power and her treatment of the students.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Vijayapura police arrived at the school to handle the situation. They are investigating the matter to determine the extent of the principal's actions and assess the need for further legal action.

A tragic accident claimed the life of a young boy in Hunja Nakere village of Srirangapatna taluk when a dilapidated temple gate collapsed, crushing a 5-year-old who had come with his parents for the second Kartika month puja.

The deceased, identified as H.S.S. Jishnu, was the son of H.J. Siddaraj and Sumitra. He was studying in LKG at Chinmaya Vidyalaya. Jishnu had gone with his family to the Chenna Kesava Temple, where a special puja was being held. Reports indicate that the iron gate surrounding the temple’s premises had been in poor condition and was not repaired, creating a potential hazard.



While the parents were engaged in prayers, Jishnu began playing near the temple enclosure. Unfortunately, he went close to the rusted gate, and it collapsed when he grasped it, causing severe head injuries. It’s reported that the child’s cries went unheard, and he was only found when his parents realized he was missing and began searching. They discovered Jishnu pinned beneath the gate.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A complaint has been filed at Arakere Police Station, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

