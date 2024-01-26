Republic Day 2024 Parade: Historic firsts to daredevil stunts - How 'Nari Shakti' took centre stage (WATCH)

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations were not just a display of military might but a testament to India's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

India, on its 75th Republic Day, marked a historic milestone with grand celebrations that resonated with the theme of women's empowerment, or 'Nari Shakti'. The nation's capital, New Delhi, witnessed a magnificent parade at Kartavya Path on Friday, showcasing India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and the significant role women play in every sphere of life. French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion as the chief guest, joining Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in leading the festivities, symbolizing the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The Republic Day 2024 parade at Kartavya Path commenced with a remarkable and historic moment as the resonant call of 'Aavahan' echoed through the air. Breaking tradition, this year's parade was heralded by over 100 women artists, each wielding Indian musical instruments with finesse and pride. Their harmonious melodies, comprising the soulful notes of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, among others, infused the atmosphere with a profound sense of cultural richness and unity.

One of the most notable highlights of the parade was the unprecedented participation of women in various military contingents. For the first time in history, an all-women Tri-Services contingent, comprising Agniveers and regular recruits, marched proudly down Kartavya Path, showcasing the strength and valor of India's daughters in uniform.

Adding to the spectacle, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services, led by Major Srishti Khullar, demonstrated the crucial role women play in healthcare and emergency services. With representatives from the Army Dental Corps, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, the contingent symbolized the dedication and professionalism of women serving in the armed forces.

The Indian Navy tableau, themed around 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), featured the iconic aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and showcased the Navy's prowess with ships like Delhi, Kolkata, Shivalik, and the Kalavari Class Submarine. The tableau not only celebrated the achievements of women in the navy but also highlighted India's strides towards self-sufficiency in defence.

The Indian Air Force, with its marching contingent led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, exemplified the spirit of 'Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' (Competent, Empowered, Self-reliant), underscoring the pivotal role of women in securing the nation's skies.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Mahila Brass Band and the women contingent of the BSF showcased 'Nari Shakti' with pride, symbolizing the strength and resilience of women guarding India's borders.

In a historic first, the Delhi Police all-women band, led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense, showcased their talent and discipline, embodying the spirit of service and duty.

During the Republic Day 2024 parade, a groundbreaking moment unfolded as women personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) showcased the nation's 'Nari Shakti' through a display of daring stunts during the motorcycle demonstration. In a historic first, these brave women exemplified courage, skill, and determination as they maneuvered through exhilarating feats, symbolizing the strength and resilience of Indian women in uniform. A total of 265 women bikers on motorcycles took center stage, symbolizing courage, determination, and the indomitable spirit of women in uniform. The display not only mesmerized the audience but also served as a powerful reminder of the integral role women play in safeguarding the nation's security and upholding its values of strength and resilience.

In addition to the magnificent displays by women at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, several state and ministry tableaus across India also showcased the theme of 'Nari Shakti'. These state representations added depth and diversity to the celebrations, highlighting the empowerment and achievements of women from various regions of the country. Through vibrant and creative presentations, the state tableaus celebrated the resilience, talent, and contributions of women in different fields, further emphasizing the nationwide commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

The Republic Day celebrations were not just a display of military might but a testament to India's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment. Through the theme of 'Nari Shakti', India reiterated its pledge to create a society where women have equal opportunities and are recognized as agents of change in every sphere of life. As the Republic Day 2024 parade concluded, the message echoed loud and clear across the nation - India's 'Nari Shakti' stands tall, ready to lead the country into a future filled with promise and prosperity.

