    Republic Day 2024: EC's tableau takes center stage, highlights Bharat's role as 'Mother of Democracy' (WATCH)

    The tableau also illustrated the monumental scale of the Parliamentary Election 2024, portraying the Election Commission of India's outreach to approximately 96 crore electors across 12 lakh polling stations.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, India on Friday (January 26) presented a tableau showcasing the essence of its vibrant democracy under the theme 'Bharat-Mother of Democracy.' The tableau provided a comprehensive representation of various facets of Indian democracy, with a special focus on the upcoming Parliamentary Elections in 2024.

    Key themes like 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for sure' and 'No voter to be left behind' took center stage, highlighting the inclusivity and citizen empowerment embedded in the democratic process.

    At the forefront of the tableau, a symbolic representation featured an inked finger pressing a button on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), emphasizing the significance of the Indian Parliamentary Elections. This visual narrative underscored the commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that every citizen, including People with Disabilities (PWD) and elderly electors, has a voice in the democratic process.

    The intricacy of this operation, managed by around 1.5 crore personnel, reflected the precision and dedication required to execute such a colossal electoral exercise.

    In the rear section of the tableau, a comprehensive depiction showcased the diverse facets of Indian democracy, emphasizing the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations.

    Innovative measures such as the 'Home Voting facility' were introduced to cater specifically to the needs of People with Disabilities (PWD) and elderly electors. Guided by the principle 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for sure,' the tableau reaffirmed the Election Commission's commitment to leaving no voter behind, overcoming geographical challenges and ensuring inclusivity in the voting process.

    The visual narrative portrayed voters in queues, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the nation and highlighting the joyous and pleasant voting experience. The Election Commission's unwavering dedication to inclusivity was further emphasized in the rear section, depicting efforts to address extreme physical challenges in various terrains, symbolizing the Commission's commitment to ensuring that 'No voter is left behind.'

