Maha Kumbh 2025: 180 mounted police officers to patrol for enhanced devotee safety

The Yogi government has deployed 180 Mounted Police for Maha Kumbh 2025, ensuring crowd safety for 400 million devotees in Prayagraj. Equipped with specialized training and a high-visibility presence, officers will patrol and manage large gatherings for a secure, peaceful event.

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi government has reinforced security arrangements, deploying 180 Mounted Police officers to ensure the safety of an anticipated 400 million devotees and tourists in Prayagraj. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, the Maha Kumbh will see millions gathering at the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sangam ghats, particularly on peak bathing days, requiring extensive crowd management and safety measures.

Mounted Police will continuously patrol the fairgrounds, providing a high-visibility presence to deter disturbances and swiftly respond to emergencies. According to a senior police official, the Mounted Police offer a unique advantage in crowd control due to their elevated positions, which allow for a broader field of vision. This enables them to quickly identify and respond to suspicious activities and coordinate effectively with ground teams. The Mounted Police also have a psychological impact, managing large gatherings with minimal force, which is crucial for ensuring safety during religious gatherings of this scale.

Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025

In preparation for the event, the Mounted Police personnel have undergone specialized training at multiple state police lines, where they were equipped with the skills necessary for effective crowd control. To facilitate smoother operations, each officer has been paired with a trained horse, many of which carry distinctive names like Maharaja, Chetan, and Bahubali, symbolizing strength and readiness.

Additionally, the officers and their mounts will conduct a comprehensive tour of the Maha Kumbh grounds before the event to familiarize themselves with the area. This preparation aims to ensure that every segment of the fairgrounds is thoroughly monitored, contributing to a safe and peaceful environment for all attendees.

