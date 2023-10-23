Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP Election 2023: Digvijaya Singh demands handing VVPAT slips to voters, proposes 10-box counting process

    Earlier this month, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea challenging the procedure for conducting the 'first level checking' (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs, as upheld by the Delhi High Court, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday (October 23) made a plea to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for enhanced transparency and accountability in the voting process during state polls. Citing a report about the potential tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during a trial in the state, Singh proposed a method for providing an additional layer of security.

    His proposal involves handing VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips separately to voters, which they would then place in a distinct ballot box. He suggested that the counting process should include votes from ten such ballot boxes, and the results would be compared with those from the central counting unit. If the outcomes match, the Election Commission would officially declare the results.

    Singh argued that this procedure would boost confidence in the electoral process and act as a deterrent against tampering.

    In his social media post on X, Singh made a direct appeal to the Election Commission and urged the Supreme Court to consider the matter seriously to safeguard democracy in the country.

    The BJP's state secretary, Rajneesh Agarwal, responded to Singh's post by criticizing the Congress, alleging that they frequently blame EVMs when they are facing electoral losses.

    The issue of EVM tampering has been a topic of debate in recent years, with concerns raised by various political figures and groups. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea challenging the procedure for conducting the 'first level checking' (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs, as upheld by the Delhi High Court, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

