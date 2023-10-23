Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals

    These instructions included detailed diagrams for a "cyanide dispersion device." Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the existence of these instructions, stating that they were based on a design from Al Qaeda dating back to 2003.

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Israel claims to have discovered evidence that Hamas operatives involved in the October 7 attack had instructions on how to use cyanide-based chemical bombs. The details of this discovery came from Israeli intelligence reports reviewed by Axios, which revealed that the instructions were found on USB devices carried by Hamas members who infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri near the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel.

    These instructions included detailed diagrams for a "cyanide dispersion device." Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the existence of these instructions, stating that they were based on a design from Al Qaeda dating back to 2003. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, comparing it to the tactics used by Al Qaeda and ISIS.

    Elon Musk to give $1 billion dollars to Wikipedia but on one condition; Check details

    The Israeli Foreign Ministry has instructed its diplomats to inform their counterparts that Hamas intends to conduct attacks similar to those previously attempted by ISIS. Israel's leadership has consistently drawn comparisons between Hamas and extremist groups like ISIS, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu going so far as to declare that Hamas is "worse than ISIS."

    During the attack, Hamas reportedly waved ISIS flags in some of the Kibbutz communities they targeted. In response, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza and struck southern Lebanon, escalating the conflict.

    The health authorities in Gaza reported significant casualties from Israel's two-week bombardment, which began following the Hamas attack on southern Israeli communities. While Israel has accused Hamas of using chemical weapons, these claims have yet to be independently verified and remain a subject of contention in the ongoing conflict.

    Israel-Hamas War Updates: IDF intensifies airstrikes in Gaza, southern Lebanon

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today rkn

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Uttar Pradesh: 25000 madrassas under SIT scanner over foreign funding

    Uttar Pradesh: 25000 madrassas under SIT scanner over foreign funding

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to observe Dussehra festivities with soldiers along China border in Tawang AJR

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to observe Dussehra festivities with soldiers along China border in Tawang

    Kerala: Mystery surrounds death of youth whose body was found 17 days after he went missing anr

    Kerala: Mystery surrounds death of youth whose body was found 17 days after he went missing

    Not only do I not have support, but...': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years AJR

    'Not only do I not have support, but...': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH) snt

    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH)

    'Tiger 3' first song out: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' RKK

    'Tiger 3' first song out: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'

    Apple likely to launch new iMac MacBooks later in October Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch new iMac, MacBooks later in October: Report

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today rkn

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Uttar Pradesh: 25000 madrassas under SIT scanner over foreign funding

    Uttar Pradesh: 25000 madrassas under SIT scanner over foreign funding

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon