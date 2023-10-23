Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals

These instructions included detailed diagrams for a "cyanide dispersion device." Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the existence of these instructions, stating that they were based on a design from Al Qaeda dating back to 2003.

Israel claims to have discovered evidence that Hamas operatives involved in the October 7 attack had instructions on how to use cyanide-based chemical bombs. The details of this discovery came from Israeli intelligence reports reviewed by Axios, which revealed that the instructions were found on USB devices carried by Hamas members who infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri near the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel.

These instructions included detailed diagrams for a "cyanide dispersion device." Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the existence of these instructions, stating that they were based on a design from Al Qaeda dating back to 2003. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, comparing it to the tactics used by Al Qaeda and ISIS.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has instructed its diplomats to inform their counterparts that Hamas intends to conduct attacks similar to those previously attempted by ISIS. Israel's leadership has consistently drawn comparisons between Hamas and extremist groups like ISIS, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu going so far as to declare that Hamas is "worse than ISIS."

During the attack, Hamas reportedly waved ISIS flags in some of the Kibbutz communities they targeted. In response, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza and struck southern Lebanon, escalating the conflict.

The health authorities in Gaza reported significant casualties from Israel's two-week bombardment, which began following the Hamas attack on southern Israeli communities. While Israel has accused Hamas of using chemical weapons, these claims have yet to be independently verified and remain a subject of contention in the ongoing conflict.

