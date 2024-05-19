Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League final day scenarios: What could unfold? League title, European qualification and relegations

    The Premier League season concludes with Manchester City and Arsenal competing for the title, while teams battle for European spots and survival in a thrilling final day of football action.

    Premier League final day scenarios: What could unfold? League title, European qualification and relegations
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 19, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    The last day of the Premier League season is here, and there's still plenty at stake.

    The battle for this season's champions is still wide open, with both Manchester City and Arsenal vying for the trophy.

    Additionally, there are European spots up for grabs. Here’s a breakdown of the possible outcomes:

    Premier League Title

    If Manchester City defeat West Ham at home, they will secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title, a historic achievement.

    However, dropping points against West Ham would give Arsenal a chance to clinch the title. Arsenal needs to beat Everton at home and hope City falters. Arsenal's superior goal difference means that a draw for City and a win for Arsenal would be enough.

    European Qualification

    The top four positions are already decided, but the race for Europa League and Conference League spots is still on.

    Tottenham, in fifth place, only need a draw against Sheffield United, who are already relegated, to secure Europa League football next season. Regardless of the outcome, they are certain to finish sixth.

    The sixth-place team is currently set for Conference League qualification. However, if Manchester City wins the FA Cup, an additional Europa League spot will go to the Premier League. Therefore, sixth place would secure Europa League, and seventh would qualify for the Conference League.

    For Chelsea, a draw against Bournemouth at home would secure sixth place. If they win and Tottenham loses to Sheffield United, Mauricio Pochettino's team would claim fifth.

    Newcastle also have hopes of qualifying for European football. To finish sixth, they must defeat Brentford and hope Chelsea lose to Bournemouth. Even finishing seventh, ahead of Manchester United, may still be enough to qualify for the Conference League.

    Manchester United could still qualify for Europe by winning the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City, securing a Europa League place. To qualify via the league, they must achieve a better result than Newcastle to secure seventh place, guaranteeing them at least a Conference League spot.

    A victory at Wembley would elevate them to the Europa League. However, defeat to Brighton and in the FA Cup final would see them miss out on European competition altogether.

    Relegation Battle

    Luton Town face an uphill battle to avoid relegation, trailing Nottingham Forest by three points and significantly behind on goal difference.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 7:08 PM IST
