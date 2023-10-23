Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to observe Dussehra festivities with soldiers along China border in Tawang

    The Tawang sector has been a source of dispute, with multiple incursion attempts by the Chinese Army. In December last year, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector, leading to a confrontation with Indian troops.

    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday (October 23) embark on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, a strategic region near the India-China border. During this visit, he aims to interact with security personnel deployed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, an area that has experienced recurring border tensions with China.

    Taking to his social media platform, Singh shared his plans, stating, "Today, 23rd October, I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2-day visit to Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. During my visit, I will interact with Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas." His tweet also expressed his anticipation for celebrating the festival of Dussehra with the soldiers stationed in Tawang.

    Earlier this year, Rajnath Singh visited the Tawang sector to assess the security preparedness in light of ongoing regional tensions.

    This skirmish resulted in minor injuries to personnel on both sides. Rajnath Singh informed the Indian Parliament of these incidents, highlighting that the Chinese forces attempted to alter the status quo in the region.

    Rajnath Singh's visit to this sensitive area underscores the significance of India's military presence and preparedness in the border region with China.

