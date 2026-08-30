UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Lucknow's transformation into a modern hub for infrastructure and defence tech, while preserving heritage. He announced the Gomti River would be cleaned by year-end. Rajnath Singh praised the CM for Lucknow's progress.

Lucknow's Modern Transformation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted Lucknow's transformation into a city combining modern infrastructure and defence technologies with its cultural heritage, saying the state government is working to fully clean the Gomti River by the end of this year.

Addressing an event in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "There are narrow lanes, but Lucknow also has smart roads and roads developed under the CM Grid scheme. Alongside the narrow streets, Lucknow has also received an outer ring road, similar to the Kisan Path. If Lucknow has the heritage of Uda Devi Pasi and Maharaja Bijli Pasi, it has also emerged as a centre for modern defence technologies such as BrahMos missiles, contributing to India's defence needs and self-reliance."

The Chief Minister further said, "While the city is known for the exquisite Chikan embroidery craft of its traditional artisans, UNESCO has recently elevated its stature by recognising its cuisine and designating Lucknow as a "Heritage City of Gastronomy." All of this has been made possible, realising the dreams of the revered Atal ji, under the guidance and inspiring leadership of Lucknow's popular MP and the nation's distinguished Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh...

Gomti River Cleanup on 'War Footing'

We are on track to fully clean the Gomti River by the end of this year. I extend my gratitude to the Central Command for its full cooperation with the state government in ensuring the river's cleanliness and maintaining its continuous, pristine flow. These efforts are driving the initiative forward on a war footing."

Rajnath Singh Credits CM Yogi for Development Pace

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the event, credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the pace of development in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. "I can say about Lucknow that I see the speed and progress of Lucknow linked to the speed and progress of entire Uttar Pradesh. And I have no hesitation in saying that whatever has been possible in Lucknow, whatever rapid development has taken place in Lucknow, the biggest contribution that has been received is from the illustrious Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji," he said.

Rajnath Singh added,"I want to say this much, whatever he said, he did it. If any of our representatives here had gone and said something that, Chief Minister ji, this work should be done in Lucknow, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has whole-heartedly extended full support in it and from time to time he has also inspected it. I am happy that Uttar Pradesh government, Ministry of Defense and the industrial world, all of them are working together to carry forward this work of development."

New Development Projects for Lucknow Cantt

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for 12 important development projects costing Rs 101 crore in Lucknow Cantt. In a post on X, "Today, the foundation stone was laid for 12 important development projects costing ₹101 crore in Lucknow Cantt. Through these projects, facilities such as a sports complex, a school for children with disabilities, the construction of additional classrooms in two schools, the replacement of old water pipelines along with overhead tanks, and robotic car parking will be developed in Lucknow Cantt."

He said with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Chief Minister Abhyuday Yojana is also being launched at Mangla Devi School, and a city polyclinic at Ekta Bazaar. "With the support of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Chief Minister Abhyuday Yojana is also being launched at Mangla Devi School, and a city polyclinic at Ekta Bazaar. These projects will give new momentum to cleanliness, education, sports, health, water supply, and urban facilities in Lucknow Cantt, leading to a significant improvement in the quality of life for citizens. In line with the resolve of 'Developed India', this is an important step towards building a modern and self-reliant Lucknow Cantt," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.