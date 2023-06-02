Loka Kerala Sabha in New York Controversy: Organizers clarify over sponsorship money

The collection of funds in the USA for the purpose of the regional conference of the Lok Kerala Sabha, which will take place in New York this month, has sparked controversy in Kerala. The state of Kerala hosts the Loka Kerala Sabha (World Kerala Assembly) as a way to unite the Malayali diaspora that lives all over the world.

The state of Kerala hosts the Loka Kerala Sabha (World Kerala Assembly) as a way to unite the Malayali diaspora that lives all over the world. The Department of Non-Keralite Residents is in charge of hosting it. It intends to use NRKs' expertise for Kerala state development. The Loka Kerala Sabha would meet once every two years.

Following the issue surrounding the money collection, the Lok Kerala Sabha organising committee in the United States has offered an explanation. The conference's organising committee promised to uphold transparency in its operations and persuade attendees of its funding. The remark comes in the midst of harsh criticism of the sponsorship.

The Chief Minister will attend an event that would be spectacular and solemn, according to KG Manmadhan Nair, the organising committee member. Once the programme concludes, it will be the organising committee's responsibility to convince the audience of where the funding came from and how much it cost. They made it clear that neither they nor the Kerala government asked for or received any financial assistance.

Before Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attends the regional gathering of the "Loka Kerala Sabha" in the US, a tariff card is being distributed. The card, which is in the name of the organizing committee, lists the prices for various services offered to those who are willing to pay.

The price of the Gold Pass, according to the tariff card, is $1 lakh, or around Rs. 82 lakhs. The price of the Silver Pass is $50,000, or roughly Rs. 41 lakhs, and the Bronze Pass is $25,000, or roughly Rs. 20.5 lakhs.

For people who purchase conference passes, the tariff card makes large-scale promises of amenities. Even though the Loka Kerala Sabha is a government initiative, it is important to emphasise that funds are being raised in its name.

The Gold Pass offers access to the stage, a VIP dinner, two suite rooms for three days, name recognition on the video wall during meetings, stand-up banners in the lobby, a 2-page ad in the souvenir, limousine service, a stand-up display at the hotel, and airport pickup and drop-off.

This tariff card is being circulated in Malayalee groups and also shows the picture of the luxury hotel Marriot Marquis in New York.

The Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) stated that there is a misunderunderstanding about the money collection of the organizing committee.

According to NORKA Vice-Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan, the organising committees are in charge of raising funds and setting up events through sponsorship at each location where the Lok Kerala Sabha has its regional conferences.

From June 9–11, the Lok Kerala Sabha meeting will take place in New York. According to the available data, approximately six and a half lakh dollars (Rs 5 crore) are needed. The closing ceremony will take place at a designated location in Times Square. A two-hour programme featuring the Chief Minister will run roughly two crore rupees in price. NORKA has also made the decision to proceed with the World Kerala Church's American Regional Conference sponsorship money collecting. The justification is that fundraising is necessary for the programme to be maintained, and sponsorship is the American way.

The delegation headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the US on the 8th.