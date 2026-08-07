Lok Sabha will consider the MSME Development (Amendment) Bill and the Kashmiri Pandits Bill. Meanwhile, opposition leaders plan to strategise and protest over police action and Ram Mandir donations, as the Taxation Bill was passed amid disruptions.

Bills on Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha on Thursday is scheduled to take up The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing, according to the Revised List of Business. Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi will move the Bill to further amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, as passed by Rajya Sabha. The House will also take up the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2025. The Bill will be moved by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, a Bill to provide for social, political and economic rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, protection of their property, restoration of their cultural heritage, ensuring their safety and security, and provision of a rehabilitation and resettlement package to them.

Congress MP KC Venugopal will introduce the Fishermen (Protection and Welfare) Bill, 2024 to provide for the protection and welfare of fishermen in the coastal States and Union Territories by constituting a Fishermen Welfare Board to administer the Fishermen Welfare Fund for their benefits. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Amendment of section 10) to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

Opposition to Strategise, Protest

Meanwhile, Opposition floor leaders from both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to meet at 10 AM on Friday to discuss their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session, followed by a protest at Makar Dwar over the July 20 police action at Jantar Mantar and allegations of irregularities in donations made for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The meeting is aimed at working out a coordinated strategy to be adopted during the remainder of the ongoing session. Following the meeting, at approximately 10:30 AM, MPs from the opposition benches will stage a protest at Makar Dwar of the Parliament House. Opposition parties have been protesting against the government in Parliament over both issues since the beginning of the Monsoon session.

Taxation Bill Passed Amid Protests

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the 'Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 ', which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Income-tax Act, 2025, and Finance Act, 2026. The Bill, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for passing, was approved by voice vote without discussion amid protests by opposition members over their demands related to police action against protestors on July 20. It proposes a series of tax changes aimed at boosting investment, supporting manufacturing, providing tax certainty and will replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

Future Discussions in Parliament

The Union Government is likely to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for discussion in Parliament on August 12, even as Opposition protests continue to disrupt proceedings during the Monsoon Session. (ANI)