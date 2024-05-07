Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lakshadweep in ecological trouble? Scientists find bleaching of coral reefs due to marine heatwaves

    This phenomenon, coral bleaching, characterised by the expulsion of symbiotic algae from coral tissues due to elevated water temperatures, has emerged as a pressing concern in the region.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    In a concerning development, researchers from the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have revealed a distressing trend of coral bleaching in the Lakshadweep Sea, attributed to prolonged marine heatwaves. The survey revealed a significant loss of color in coral reefs, signaling heightened stress levels within the marine ecosystem.

    This phenomenon, coral bleaching, characterised by the expulsion of symbiotic algae from coral tissues due to elevated water temperatures, has emerged as a pressing concern in the region. Marine heatwaves, characterised by prolonged periods of anomalously high ocean temperatures, have gripped the Lakshadweep Sea since late October of the previous year, exacerbating the vulnerability of coral species.

    It is reportedly said that the intensity and duration of the marine heatwaves far exceed typical regional ocean temperature thresholds, posing a severe risk to coral health and biodiversity. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has highlighted the critical role of coral reefs in supporting diverse marine ecosystems.

    Senior Scientist at CMFRI, Dr KR Sreenath stressed the gravity of the situation, highlighting the potential implications of extensive coral bleaching on ecosystem integrity and species survival. The loss of symbiotic algae, vital for coral nutrition, undermines their resilience and increases susceptibility to mortality, posing significant challenges for ecosystem conservation efforts.

    The present marine heatwave in the Lakshadweep Sea has persisted, with the Degree Heating Week (DHW) indicator surpassing critical thresholds indicative of severe heat stress. Another senior scientist at CMFRI, Dr Shelton Padua attributed the underlying causes of marine heatwaves to atmospheric heat transfer and shifts in ocean currents.

    The repercussions of coral bleaching extend beyond ecological concerns, impacting the socioeconomic fabric of coastal communities reliant on marine resources. Disruptions to vital ecosystem services, such as fisheries and tourism, pose economic challenges, while the degradation of coral reefs exacerbates coastal vulnerability to sea-level rise.

