Chairing the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the whole of India to learn from South India in innovation and revenue generation, highlighting its development based on literacy, trained manpower, and technology.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the whole country to learn from South India in the fields of innovation and revenue generation. Chairing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, Shah said, "The people of South India and the governments have also established many excellent traditions in the fields of innovation and revenue generation."

South India a Model for Development

He also noted how the entire development journey of South India has been based on three pillars: high literacy rate, trained manpower and technical expertise in the utilisation of deep seas. "These three pillars have made South India the biggest contributor to the country's development. The people of South India and the governments have also established many excellent traditions in the fields of innovation and revenue generation. The whole of India should learn from South India in these two areas," said the Home Minister while addressing the participants in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Chief secretaries, advisors and other senior officers of the state governments, as well as senior officers of the Central government, also attended the meeting.

South India's Role in National Progress

Addressing the meeting, Shah further said this region of South India is very important for the development of the country. He said that whether it is literature, Research and Development (R&D), space, IT, AI, industrial development or agriculture, South India has always contributed in every sector.

The minister further mentioned that South India has played a very major role in all areas of the country's IT, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure development, and that is why a large amount of foreign direct investment has also come to the South. (ANI)