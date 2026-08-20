At the Southern Zonal Council Meeting, southern states agreed to urge the Centre to use the 1971 census for Parliament seat allocation. Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar also gave assurances on the Mekedatu dam, while TN and Kerala discussed the Mullaperiyar dam.

Following the conclusion of the 31st Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Kovalam, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that southern states have reached a consensus to appeal to the Centre to retain the 1971 census for Parliamentary seat allocation to prevent any increase in seats. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "The meeting has gone well. We have raised various issues in the interest of all southern states. We have appealed to the Union Home Minister that the 1971 census should be used and there should be no increase of seats in the Parliament. That is the main agenda. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka have all come to the same agreement."

Karnataka's Assurance on Mekedatu Dam

Addressing the Mekedatu dam row, the Deputy CM assured neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that their water share remains secure. "I have made a commitment to the state of Tamil Nadu before the Home Minister that whatever Mekedatu Dam water is there, even a single drop of water, except for drinking water of 5 TMC, the rest of the water will be left to Tamil Nadu itself. So Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shall rest assured. The dam will be built only for you, not for us," he added.

Tamil Nadu Counters Kerala on Mullaperiyar Dam

Meanwhile, on the friction regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam, the Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar countered the claims made by the Kerala government. He insisted that Tamil Nadu remains committed to the apex court's directives. "What Keralam is saying is not correct on Mullaperiyar Dam, and we need to obey what the Supreme Court is saying. The dam has full stability," the Law Minister stated.

Expressing satisfaction over the dialogue with the Centre, the Minister noted that the state government successfully presented its requirements to the Union Home Minister. "The meeting went very well. We were able to push all our needs across to the Union government. It was a very useful meeting," CTR Nirmal Kumar added.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The Chief Ministers from these states, including DK Shivakumar, Chandrababu Naidu, VD Satheesan and Revanth Reddy, were present during the meeting. (ANI)