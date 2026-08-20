Shashi Tharoor, head of the Parliamentary panel on External Affairs, stated that the Passports Act of 1967 is 'overdue for a revision'. The committee held a comprehensive meeting on modernizing the passport system, e-passports, and police verification.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, on Thursday said that the Passports Act of 1967 is "overdue for a revision" following a comprehensive meeting of the panel that deliberated on the modernisation of the passport system, e-passports, and police verification processes.

Speaking to the media after the high-level meeting in the national capital, Tharoor highlighted that the discussions were "thorough and detailed", covering a wide spectrum of issues, including citizenship and the legal framework governing travel documents. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "It was a very thorough, comprehensive and detailed discussion on the passport system, the e-passport system, police verification, citizenship issues, Passport Act. A wide range of issues was covered... About 15 MPs attended the meeting.'"

Passports Act 'Overdue for a Revision'

The Chairperson emphasised that several members of the committee felt the current legislative framework, which dates back over five decades, needs to be updated to keep pace with contemporary requirements and technological advancements. "Some MPs have recommended that the Passports Act, 1967, is overdue for a revision. So, there is a lot of work for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to do. But we are not at a conclusion yet. This is a hearing as part of the process hearings," Tharoor added.

Identifying System Bottlenecks

Tharoor further noted that the committee has been actively engaging with stakeholders on the ground to identify bottlenecks in the system. "We also had discussions with passport officials when we were in J&K and Ladakh. And there are many other questions we need to follow up on," he said.

Earlier today, the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs commenced to discuss the passport issuance system in the country. The committee is chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. According to the agenda, the committee was briefed by representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the subject 'Performance of Passport Issuance System, including Issuance of e-Passports and Review of the Indian Passport Act and Rules'. (ANI)