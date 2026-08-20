A section of National Highway-707A in Tehri Garhwal has been completely washed away due to incessant heavy rainfall. Traffic is being diverted, and several other national, state, and rural roads are also blocked due to debris accumulation.

Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Brijesh Bhatt on Thursday said that the National Highway-707A (Kempty-Yamunapul) has been completely washed away beyond Dimta Bend in Tehri Garhwal due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said that NH-707A has been closed due to a washout between Dimta Bend and Jeevan Ashram. Vehicles are being diverted througah Mussoorie Bend towards Vikasnagar following the damage to the highway.

Widespread Road Closures

"Meanwhile, NH-07 has been blocked near Devprayag on the Rishikesh-Kirtinagar route due to debris, while eight Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads and seven Public Works Department (PWD) roads have also been closed following debris accumulation," he said.

Monsoon Fury and Public Advisories

The disruption comes amid continuous rainfall in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand's Garhwal division, which has affected normal life and prompted the administration to remain on alert. The region is experiencing heavy monsoon rains, with water levels in major rivers rising significantly.

Authorities have issued instructions for regular public announcements to alert residents about the prevailing conditions. People have been advised not to go near riverbanks or engage in risky activities, including taking selfies near rivers. River levels have also risen in Dehradun, particularly in the Tamsa, Tons and Asan rivers. Water is also flowing in the Rispana River due to heavy rainfall in the mountainous areas.

According to the officials, some areas have recorded daily rainfall exceeding 200 mm. The continuing rainfall has also raised concerns over damage to roads and other structures.

Advisory for Char Dham Yatra Pilgrims

Authorities have advised people and pilgrims to follow instructions if their movement is temporarily stopped due to weather or road conditions. Authorities have urged Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to follow safety instructions and remain in designated safe areas whenever movement is restricted.

The administration has also made arrangements to manage pilgrims in case travel is temporarily halted because of rainfall or damage to roads and other structures. (ANI)