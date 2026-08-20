Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary lauded the Central Govt for approving 1,118,937 houses for the state under PMAY. He called it a 'historic step' and thanked PM Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for fulfilling the dream of a home for the poor.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday lauded the Central Government's approval of 1,118,937 houses for the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Expressing his gratitude to the Union leadership, Choudhary emphasised that the initiative marks a transformative moment for housing security and social welfare across Bihar.

"Today, this is a major and historic step towards realising the dream of a permanent home for the poor families of Bihar," Choudhary posted on X. He attributed the development to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the approval of over 11 lakh houses will bring renewed hope and stability to lakhs of families.

"Under the respected leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the approval of 1,118,937 houses will bring new hope and joy to the lives of lakhs of families in Bihar," Choudhary said.

Choudhary also expressed appreciation for Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, acknowledging his highlight of the Prime Minister's commitment to the state's growth and the active push by the "double-engine government." "The honourable Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji has highlighted the Prime Minister's commitment towards Bihar and the efforts of the double-engine government. Gratitude to him. This campaign for development and public welfare in Bihar will continue to move forward relentlessly."

Union Minister Announces 'Grand Boon' for Bihar

Earlier, Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his visit to the state, announced the massive allocation, fulfilling the government's resolve of providing a "pucca house" to every poor person.

"Today, arriving on the sacred soil of Bihar, my heart is filled with joy and pride. Today, under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bihar is being gifted a grand boon. Our resolve-- a pucca house for every poor person. Today, approval is being granted for the allocation of 11 lakh 18 thousand 937 houses for the brothers and sisters living in kuccha houses in Bihar," Chouhan stated.

The Union Minister further emphasised that under the Prime Minister's guidance and the state's current leadership, the state would continue to see rapid progress. "The winds of development will continue to blow in Bihar. The great yagna of public welfare will continue unceasingly," Chouhan remarked. (ANI)