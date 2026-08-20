Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a 10-year master plan for wildlife preservation and green cover expansion. The plan includes creating water bodies and providing food to foster natural habitats for urban wildlife.

Delhi Govt Announces 10-Year Wildlife Master Plan

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday announced a comprehensive 10-year master plan dedicated to wildlife preservation, ecosystem restoration, and expanding the capital's green cover. Speaking to ANI, Minister Sirsa emphasised the government's commitment to building a sustainable urban environment for local wildlife.

"We have formulated a 10-year master plan to save wildlife. Our effort is to ensure the protection of wildlife amidst recent breeding and the arrival of various animals. To achieve this, we have created a detailed strategy. Additionally, since animals often venture out due to a lack of water inside, water bodies have been created there. Food is also a constraint, so we send food daily for the monkeys to cover various areas. Thus, we have established a process to foster natural habitat growth within the area itself, which is what our plan aims to achieve," said Sirsa.

The Delhi administration plans to conduct an in-depth study to address broader urban environmental challenges alongside boosting green cover and restoring existing natural pockets.

NGT Directs Joint Meeting Over Yamuna Floodplain Demarcation

The announcement comes amidst ongoing scrutiny from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding Delhi's environmental management.

Hearing matters related to recent city flooding, a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Ahmad directed the Principal Secretary (Environment) to convene a joint meeting between the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department within one week.

The joint coordination meeting aims to resolve a persistent standoff over the physical demarcation of the Yamuna floodplain--an exercise currently at a standstill following a revised map issued midway by the I&FC Department.

The Tribunal noted that demarcation parameters are strictly prescribed under the River Ganga Authorities Order, 2016 (including the one-metre contour and 1:100-year flood level) and ordered the I&FC Department to file an explanatory affidavit within a week ahead of the next hearing scheduled for September 18, 2026.