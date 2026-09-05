The Supreme Court, led by CJI Surya Kant, will launch a monthly lecture series on law and justice starting in Sept 2026. The initiative aims to foster dialogue on legal and social issues through lectures, discussions, and publications.

The Supreme Court will launch a monthly lecture series on law, justice and legal education, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant announced on Teachers’ Day on Saturday, with the initiative aimed at fostering dialogue on contemporary legal and social issues.

Fostering Dialogue and Inclusivity

Built around the theme “One important idea. Every month”, the series will bring together members of the Bench and Bar, academicians, eminent experts and young legal minds for discussions on issues relevant to the legal system and society.

Format and Public Archive

The initiative is envisaged as a continuing intellectual platform of the Supreme Court, with the CJI guiding the themes, speakers and overall format of each edition. Each monthly session will feature a distinguished lecture by an eminent jurist, scholar, legal educationist or domain expert, followed by an “Ideas Dialogue” involving moderated discussions and questions from young advocates, law students and researchers.

The Supreme Court said the format would go beyond a conventional lecture by encouraging cross-generational exchange and greater engagement between established legal institutions and young members of the legal community. The lectures are also proposed to be professionally recorded and accompanied by edited transcripts and concise “Ideas Papers”, creating a permanent public archive of contemporary legal thought and discussion. The series will be livestreamed to facilitate wider national access. Concise summaries, including in Indian languages, are also proposed to make the discussions accessible to a larger legal and academic community.

Annual Honour for Legal Educationists

As part of the initiative, the Supreme Court has also proposed an annual “Supreme Court Nyaya Shiksha Samman”, a non-monetary honour to recognise distinguished contributions to legal education. The honour is proposed to be conferred annually around Teachers’ Day on one or two outstanding legal educationists. The first presentation will follow the inaugural lecture.

The first edition of the monthly lecture series will be held in September 2026, with subsequent editions scheduled every month.

Context and Broader Engagement

The initiative comes as the Supreme Court has also been engaging with wider questions concerning legal and teacher education. Earlier this week, the top court upheld the National Council for Teacher Education’s regulatory authority to require Teacher Education Institutions to submit annual Performance Appraisal Reports, underscoring the importance of standards and accountability in teacher education.

Through the monthly lecture series, the Supreme Court seeks to promote deeper legal thought, meaningful dialogue and wider participation in discussions on issues shaping the future of law and justice, while creating an enduring institutional tradition of lectures, discussions and publications. (ANI)