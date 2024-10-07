Kolkata Weather Update: Chances of heavy rain reduce, scattered showers may spoil Durga Puja

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry. On Monday, Chaturthi, the sky will be generally cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that the chances of Durga Puja being ruined by heavy rains are slim. The sky will be partly cloudy. However, there may be light to moderate rain. There is no chance of heavy rain this week. There is a possibility of scattered light rain with thunderstorms in one or two places in some districts. Although the low pressure has weakened, the monsoon axis is still active. The monsoon is showing its last breath with light intensity.

The monsoon may bid farewell to Bengal between October 10 and 12. The Meteorological Department has said that scattered light to moderate rain may occur in the districts of Bengal from today, October 7, to October 11.

There is a strong cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal. Besides, another cyclonic circulation exists over the West Central Bay of Bengal and the North Andhra Pradesh coast. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata and its adjoining areas was 30.1 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. The relative humidity in the air was a maximum of 97 per cent and a minimum of 83 per cent.

