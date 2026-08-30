BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai reacted to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge getting bail in an RSS defamation case, stating the legal battle will continue. Kharge and Mohammed Nalapad were granted conditional bail over alleged derogatory remarks against the RSS.

'Legal Battle Will Continue,' Says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai on Sunday reacted to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge being granted bail in a defamation case involving remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that while the Minister has received relief for now, the legal battle will continue. Speaking to the media, the BJP MLA emphasised that the law treats everyone equally and that the party had moved the court to hold the Minister accountable for his statements. "Regarding the allegations and statements he made against the RSS, we took the matter to the court. Under the Constitution, everyone is equal before the law. He appeared before the court and has now been granted bail," Tenginkai said.

The BJP leader further noted that the granting of bail is a standard legal procedure and does not signify the conclusion of the case. "There is nothing unusual about this, because the law is the same for everyone. He has received bail, but the legal proceedings will continue," he added.

Kharge, Nalapad Granted Conditional Bail

On Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad appeared before a Bengaluru court in a defamation case over alleged derogatory remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and were granted conditional bail. The two leaders appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court in response to summons issued in connection with a private complaint filed by RSS worker Tejas A, a resident of Siddapura. The court read out the allegations against Kharge and Nalapad during the hearing. It later granted conditional bail to both leaders on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Details of the Complaint

According to the complaint, Kharge allegedly posted a derogatory remark about RSS members on X on October 14, 2025, while Nalapad allegedly made offensive remarks against the organisation on a YouTube channel. The complainant alleged that the remarks were defamatory and had hurt the reputation and dignity of the RSS and its members.

The case relates to proceedings initiated after the Bengaluru court took cognisance of the private complaint on June 29. The XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Special Court for MPs/MLAs, Bengaluru, took cognisance of the alleged offence of criminal defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and issued summons to the two leaders. (ANI)