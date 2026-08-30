A 21-year-old nurse was found dead in her room in Hyderabad's Pahadishareef area. The deceased, Vuke Shirisha, had bleeding injuries on her face. Police have launched an investigation, suspecting she was assaulted and killed by unknown persons.

Nurse found dead under suspicious circumstances

A 21-year-old nurse was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room in the Pahadishareef area here, with police suspecting that she may have been assaulted by unidentified persons. The deceased has been identified as Vuke Shirisha, who was working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital in Thukkuguda and was residing in the residential rooms of the hospital along with her friends, according to Shamshabad Police.

According to the police, Shirisha was a native of Chowtigudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She had come to Hyderabad around seven months ago along with her friend Kaka Sarika, also aged 21 and working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital.

Friends discover body

According to Shamshabad Police, on Saturday at around 2:30 pm, Sarika telephoned the complainant and informed her that Shirisha had not come out of her room since morning. Despite knocking on the door several times, Shirisha did not respond.

The police said that Shirisha's friends subsequently entered the room through a window and found her lying dead with bleeding injuries on her face. The complainant then reached the room and observed Shirisha's body.

Police launch investigation

Based on the complaint, it was suspected that some unidentified persons might have assaulted Shirisha and killed her by beating her with an unknown object, police said.

A police team, along with the clues team, reached the spot and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

"The deceased has been identified as Shirisha, working as a nurse in a private hospital. We have reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. We will provide further details later. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination," Shamshabad Police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)