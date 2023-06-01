Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to hike electricity rate by 19 paise per unit from June 1

    The electricity rates in Kerala will increase by 19 paise per unit from June 1. The 19 paise includes a 10 paise fuel surcharge and 9 paise sanctioned by the Regulatory Commission. The average power price per unit will rise overall from Rs. 6.29 to Rs. 6.48.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: From June 1, electricity rates in Kerala will increase by 19 paise per unit. The 19 paise includes a 10 paise fuel surcharge and 9 paise sanctioned by the Regulatory Commission. The average power price per unit will rise overall from Rs. 6.29 to Rs. 6.48.

    Domestic consumers with consumption of less than 40 units per month are exempted from the surcharge. This is a way for domestic customers to avoid the surcharge through prudent usage.

    Currently, the extra fee of 9 paise permitted by the regulatory commission can be collected till the month of November; however, this could change in the future.

    The regulatory commission, however, has set a cap on the surcharge that the board can impose without its prior sanction at Rs 10 paise per unit. As a result, beginning on June 1, electricity users in the state would have to pay a higher rate of 19 paise per unit.

    The "surcharge" will now appear on the electricity bills. According to information obtained, the regulatory commission is currently considering a new appeal submitted by the power board that would increase the total cost of electricity by 40 paise per unit by the end of June. As a result, rising electricity prices are predicted for the upcoming months.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
