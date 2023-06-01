Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Express train coach gutted in Kannur, Railways officials fear sabotage (WATCH)

    Railway officials suspect sabotage. It is suspected that a fuel like petrol was poured in the coach and set on fire. It was the same train that caught fire in Elathur. The fire started after the journey ended in Kannur at night. 

    Another train fire in Kerala: Express train coach gutted, Railways officials suspect sabotage
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    In a grim reminder of the Elathur train arson incident, a compartment of the Alappuzha Executive Express train was completely gutted in a fire that broke out around 1.45 am. This is the same train that was targeted in Elathur in April.

    The fire broke out in the rear general coach. The fire brigade arrived and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, Railway officials suspect sabotage. It is suspected that fuel like petrol was poured into the coach and set on fire. It was the same train that caught fire in Elathur. The fire started after the journey ended in Kannur at night. 

    The bogie was completely gutted. CCTV footage of a man walking towards the coach with a can has emerged. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

    An eyewitness of the incident said that he saw the fire at Onekal. He was going to the third platform. At first, it was thought that waste was being burnt. Parcel employees were there. They said they went to have a look after the volume of smoke increased. That's when they discovered that the train was on fire. The matter was reported to the station master who then sounded the alarm. 

    Firefighters reached the spot within half an hour and extinguished the fire. The fire was burning for about an hour. 

    The National Investigation Agency has sought information on the Kannur train fire case. The agency is collecting information from State Railway Police. To note, the Elathur train arson case is currently being investigated by the NIA. 

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
