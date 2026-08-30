Under Operation Thoofan in Keralam, police seized contraband worth over Rs 10 crore in Malappuram. The anti-narcotics drive led to 10,500 arrests, and the seizure of over 21 kg of MDMA and 1,100 kg of ganja in three months.

Police have seized contraband worth over Rs 10 crore in Malappuram under Operation Thoofan, an anti-narcotics project being implemented across the state.

Operation Thoofan's Three-Month Progress

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General (IG) Putta Vimaladitya said that the operation is nearing the completion of three months and has so far resulted in 10,500 arrests. He also said that authorities have seized more than 21 kg of MDMA and 1,100 kg of ganja, besides destroying plants grown at various locations. "Operation Thoofan has been progressing very well. We are about to complete three months since the launch of the project, and so far, we have arrested 10,500 people. We have seized more than 21 kg of MDMA and 1,100 kg of ganja, and we have also destroyed many plants grown at various places. The project is moving ahead with a stronger presence across all schools and colleges," IG said.

IG further said that various programmes have been conducted across Keralam to encourage greater public participation and that inter-agency and inter-government coordination has also been strengthened. "We have conducted various programs across the state to encourage greater public participation in the project. Additionally, there is now larger inter-agency and inter-government coordination to effectively implement the project, not only in Keralam, but also in all other regions connected to Keralam," IG added.

Drug Trafficking Network Uncovered

Weeks ago, police had arrested six members of a drug trafficking gang from a private apartment in Manjeri town and seized around 100 grams of MDMA based on secret information.

Detailed interrogation of those arrested provided the Special Investigation Team with leads about a larger drug trafficking network allegedly operating within and outside Keralam.

Further investigation revealed that the gang was allegedly procuring and storing large quantities of MDMA at secret locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before supplying the drugs to Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The gang allegedly used luxury vehicles fitted with secret compartments to conceal and transport the drugs. Police surveillance indicated that Coimbatore, Palani, Pollachi and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu were being used as transit points and for drug transactions, the release said. (ANI)