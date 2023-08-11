Kerala News LIVE: Lokayukta to consider CMDRF misappropriation case today.

9.45 AM: Punnamada all set for Nehru Trophy Boat race

The 69th edition of the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be hosted at the Punnamada lake on Saturday (Aug 12). At the finish line and the Nehru pavilion, galleries and pavilions with a total seating capacity of about 1 lakh people are ready.

9.00 AM: Woman dies after giving birth to child in SAT hospital; Family alleges medical negligence

A 32-year-old woman died after giving birth to a child in SAT hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The family of the deceased has alleged medical negligence by the hospital authorities. Based on the complaint filed by the family, the police registered a case of unnatural death.

8.30 AM: Puthuppally bypolls: CPI(M) to declare candidate on Saturday; Jaick C Thomas likely to be fielded

The CPI(M) will declare its candidates for the Puthuppally bypolls tomorrow. It is likely that the party will field Jaick C Thomas as the LDF candidate. Candidates will be announced in Kottayam after the district committee meeting. The name of Reji Zachariah, a district secretariat member is also under consideration.

8.20 AM: Lokayukta to consider CMDRF misappropriation case today

A three-member bench of the Lokayukta will consider the CMDRF misappropriation case today. The petitioner, RS Sasikumar, alleged that the money from the Chief Minister's relief fund was illegally given to the family members of the deceased political leaders.