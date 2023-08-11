Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Lokayukta to consider CMDRF misappropriation case today

    Kerala News LIVE: Lokayukta to consider CMDRF misappropriation case today.

    Kerala News live 11 August 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    9.45 AM: Punnamada all set for Nehru Trophy Boat race

    The 69th edition of the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be hosted at the Punnamada lake on Saturday (Aug 12). At the finish line and the Nehru pavilion, galleries and pavilions with a total seating capacity of about 1 lakh people are ready. 

    9.00 AM: Woman dies after giving birth to child in SAT hospital; Family alleges medical negligence

    A 32-year-old woman died after giving birth to a child in SAT hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The family of the deceased has alleged medical negligence by the hospital authorities. Based on the complaint filed by the family, the police registered a case of unnatural death. 

    8.30 AM: Puthuppally bypolls: CPI(M) to declare candidate on Saturday; Jaick C Thomas likely to be fielded 

    The CPI(M) will declare its candidates for the Puthuppally bypolls tomorrow. It is likely that the party will field Jaick C Thomas as the LDF candidate. Candidates will be announced in Kottayam after the district committee meeting. The name of Reji Zachariah, a district secretariat member is also under consideration.

    8.20 AM: Lokayukta to consider CMDRF misappropriation case today

    A three-member bench of the Lokayukta will consider the CMDRF misappropriation case today. The petitioner, RS Sasikumar, alleged that the money from the Chief Minister's relief fund was illegally given to the family members of the deceased political leaders.

     

     

     

    Puthuppally bypoll: CPI(M) set to name Chandy Oommen's opponent; Jaick C Thomas frontrunner

    16-year-old girl's body recovered from well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, protests erupt

    Explained: Why Russia's Luna-25 may reach Moon's South Pole before Chandrayaan-3

    Entrepreneur saves co-passenger's life on Goa-Hyderabad flight

    Bengaluru tea vendor wins Rs 25 lakh at Goa casino, loses Rs 15 lakh after being kidnapped by friends

    Puthuppally bypoll: CPI(M) set to name Chandy Oommen's opponent; Jaick C Thomas frontrunner

    Videos show wildfire devastation on Hawaii's Maui Island; death toll climbs to 53 (WATCH)

    Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Places in South to visit on long weekend

    Transfer news: Harry Kane cleared to travel to Munich for medical test ahead of Bayern move

    16-year-old girl's body recovered from well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, protests erupt

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

