Kerala man murders wife over suspicion of extra-marital affair

Thrissur native Unnikrishnan killed his wife Suli by hitting on her head with an iron rod after suspicion of an extra-marital affair. He then surrendered before the police.

Thrissur: In an appalling incident, a man who returned from abroad, murdered his wife by hitting her on the head with an iron rod while she was asleep in Thrissur. The accused Unnikrishnan killed his wife Suli (46) over alleged suspicion of an extra-marital affair and surrendered before the police after committing the crime.

Unnikrishnan, who was abroad just recently made his way back home. Unnikrishnan allegedly believed his wife was having an extramarital affair, according to the police. After killing his wife, Unnikrishnan surrendered himself to the authorities.

Unnikrishnan claimed that a sum of Rs 1 crore that he had sent to Suli's name had gone missing. According to authorities, he claimed that the wife owed more than Rs 3 lakh. Unnikrishnan was working at a restaurant in Saudi Arabia when he returned with the purpose of killing Suli. He has no prior criminal history.

The murder happened on Friday at 12.30 am. The body was moved to the Thrissur Medical College for postmortem procedures once the inquest was finished. The couple has a son.

The couple recently moved into Kalladimoola. The house is in a remote area close to a paddy field, therefore the murder went unnoticed.