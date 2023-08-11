Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man murders wife over suspicion of extra-marital affair

    Thrissur native Unnikrishnan killed his wife Suli by hitting on her head with an iron rod after suspicion of an extra-marital affair. He then surrendered before the police. 

    Kerala man murders wife over suspicion of extra-marital affair; surrenders anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Thrissur: In an appalling incident, a man who returned from abroad, murdered his wife by hitting her on the head with an iron rod while she was asleep in Thrissur. The accused Unnikrishnan killed his wife Suli (46) over alleged suspicion of an extra-marital affair and surrendered before the police after committing the crime.

    Kerala local body bypolls: UDF wins nine, LDF in seven, BJP snatches CPM ward in Kollam

    Unnikrishnan, who was abroad just recently made his way back home. Unnikrishnan allegedly believed his wife was having an extramarital affair, according to the police. After killing his wife, Unnikrishnan surrendered himself to the authorities. 

    Unnikrishnan claimed that a sum of Rs 1 crore that he had sent to Suli's name had gone missing. According to authorities, he claimed that the wife owed more than Rs 3 lakh. Unnikrishnan was working at a restaurant in Saudi Arabia when he returned with the purpose of killing Suli. He has no prior criminal history.

    The murder happened on Friday at 12.30 am. The body was moved to the Thrissur Medical College for postmortem procedures once the inquest was finished. The couple has a son.

    The couple recently moved into Kalladimoola. The house is in a remote area close to a paddy field, therefore the murder went unnoticed.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All KSRTC buses to soon have panic buttons, GPS integration

    All KSRTC buses to soon have panic buttons, GPS integration

    Manipur has been murdered by BJP, PM spent 2 hours in Parliament cracking jokes: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    Manipur has been murdered by BJP, PM spent 2 hours in Parliament cracking jokes: Rahul Gandhi

    Bengaluru mulls constructing world's longest tunnels to ease traffic woes vkp

    Bengaluru mulls constructing world’s longest tunnel to ease traffic woes

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature AJR

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details

    Recent Stories

    7 yummy snacks for house parties RBA EAI

    7 yummy snacks for house parties

    All KSRTC buses to soon have panic buttons, GPS integration

    All KSRTC buses to soon have panic buttons, GPS integration

    7 serial killer movies on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 serial killer movies on Netflix

    Manipur has been murdered by BJP, PM spent 2 hours in Parliament cracking jokes: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    Manipur has been murdered by BJP, PM spent 2 hours in Parliament cracking jokes: Rahul Gandhi

    Independence Day 2023: How Bhikhaji Cama unfurled Indian flag in Germany LMA

    Independence Day 2023: How Bhikhaji Cama unfurled Indian flag in Germany

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon