Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala local body bypolls: UDF wins nine, LDF in seven, BJP snatches CPM ward in Kollam

    By-elections were held in 2 block panchayat and 15 gram panchayat wards in nine districts in Kerala. A total of 54 candidates, including 22 women, sought the mandate.

    Kerala local body bypolls: UDF wins nine, LDF in seven, BJP snatches CPM ward in Kollam anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF and UDF engaged in a tight competition in the recently held byelections for 17 local body wards spread over nine districts in Kerala.

    In nine seats, the UDF won, while the LDF won seven. The BJP also gained one seat. While the UDF won two of the LDF's sitting seats, the LDF was able to wrest three seats from the UDF. CPM lost a seat to the BJP.

    The UDF retained all four wards in Malappuram district where by-elections were held. UDF's UT Murshid won the Perinthal Block Panchayat Chemmani division. UDF's Abdul Aziz won in Puzhakattiri Panchayat Ward 15. UDF candidate KP Maimuna won in Chunkathara Panchayat ward number 14 and Thayyil Ayyappan won in the 11th ward of Tuvvur Panchayat.

    In Ernakulam district, UDF won four out of four seats in by-elections to local bodies. Two seats were captured from the LDF. However, the result of the by-election will not change the administration anywhere in the panchayats of the district.

    In Kollam's Adichanallur Panchayat Punchirichira 2nd Ward CPM sitting seat was captured by BJP. The  BJP's AS Ranjith won by a majority of 100 votes. There is no threat of regime change in the UDF-ruled panchayat. 

    In Kannur, the LDF retained the two wards where the by-elections were held. LDF candidate BP Reeshma won by 393 votes in Munderi panchayat.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday; to launch key projects worth Rs 4000 crore

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday; to launch work on projects worth Rs 4000 crore

    Gujarat HC judge who refused to pause Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case on mega transfer list snt

    Gujarat HC judge who refused to pause Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case on mega transfer list

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details AJR

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details

    Dil main milti hai, dukaan main nahi... BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' catchphrase

    'Dil main milti hai, dukaan main nahi...' BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' catchphrase

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha AJR

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

    Recent Stories

    BTS Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here ADC

    BTS' Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here

    Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal LMA

    Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal

    'Heart of Stone' to 'OMG 2': New releases to watch this weekend MSW

    'Heart of Stone' to 'OMG 2': New releases to watch this weekend

    I miss the sun, my kids Australian journalist, jailed in China since 2020, pens first 'love letter' snt

    'I miss the sun, my kids': Australian journalist, jailed in China since 2020, pens first 'love letter'

    7 Indian snacks to enjoy during weekend parties RBA EAI

    7 Indian snacks to enjoy during weekend parties

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon