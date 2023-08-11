Kerala local body bypolls: UDF wins nine, LDF in seven, BJP snatches CPM ward in Kollam

By-elections were held in 2 block panchayat and 15 gram panchayat wards in nine districts in Kerala. A total of 54 candidates, including 22 women, sought the mandate.

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF and UDF engaged in a tight competition in the recently held byelections for 17 local body wards spread over nine districts in Kerala.

In nine seats, the UDF won, while the LDF won seven. The BJP also gained one seat. While the UDF won two of the LDF's sitting seats, the LDF was able to wrest three seats from the UDF. CPM lost a seat to the BJP.

The UDF retained all four wards in Malappuram district where by-elections were held. UDF's UT Murshid won the Perinthal Block Panchayat Chemmani division. UDF's Abdul Aziz won in Puzhakattiri Panchayat Ward 15. UDF candidate KP Maimuna won in Chunkathara Panchayat ward number 14 and Thayyil Ayyappan won in the 11th ward of Tuvvur Panchayat.

In Ernakulam district, UDF won four out of four seats in by-elections to local bodies. Two seats were captured from the LDF. However, the result of the by-election will not change the administration anywhere in the panchayats of the district.

In Kollam's Adichanallur Panchayat Punchirichira 2nd Ward CPM sitting seat was captured by BJP. The BJP's AS Ranjith won by a majority of 100 votes. There is no threat of regime change in the UDF-ruled panchayat.

In Kannur, the LDF retained the two wards where the by-elections were held. LDF candidate BP Reeshma won by 393 votes in Munderi panchayat.