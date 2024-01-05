Kerala News LIVE: Inauguration of National Highway projects in Kasaragod today

9.45 AM: Kerala: Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu stretch today

The inauguration of the Cheruthoni Bridge and Munnar-Bodimettu stretch, which is much discussed on social media, will be held today. The Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu National Highway earned fame with the relocation of a wild tusker, commonly referred to as Arikompan, from Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady. Cheruthoni's plight came to the outside world through scenes during the flood. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate both today.

9.15 AM: Accused arrested in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in Munnar

The accused was arrested for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old daughter of a migrant worker in Munnar. Zelan, a native of Jharkhand, was arrested. The accused was nabbed after a five-day hunt by the police.

8.45 AM: Kerala HC hits a milestone; clears over 86000 cases out of nearly 1 lakh filed in 2023

The Kerala High Court has set a precedent for other courts in the country in deciding cases. Of around 1 lakh cases submitted in 2023, the High Court resolved 86,700 of them. In terms of going paperless, the Kerala High Court is likewise far ahead of the rest. In resolving matters submitted to the country's several High Courts, the Kerala High Court has excelled alongside the Madras High Court.

8.28 AM: Wild elephant destroys house in Athirappalli plantation area

A wild elephant partially destroyed the house of plantation worker Sreeja. The incident happened at 2 am. Sreeja and her son ran away through the kitchen area. The jumbo destroyed the front portion of the house.

8.15 AM: 12-year-old found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram

A 12-year-old allegedly hanged himself in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased is Alex, son of Binu and Raji, a couple of Poojappura. The incident took place between 11 am and 5 pm on Thursday. It is suspected that the cause of suicide was depression due to his mother's punishment for not going to class.

8.09 AM: Inauguration of National Highway projects in Kasaragod today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the national highway projects that are being started and completed under the Bharat Pariyojana scheme today at 4 pm. The prpgramme is organised by the National Highway Authority of India at Thalippadapu Maidan in Kasaragod.