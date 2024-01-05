Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala HC hits a milestone; clears over 86000 cases out of nearly 1 lakh filed in 2023

    The Kerala High Court has set a milestone by clearing more than 86,000 cases from over 1 lakh cases filed in 2023.  It is also an achievement that the number of settled cases is at least three per cent more than the previous year.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court has set a precedent for other courts in the country in deciding cases. Of around 1 lakh cases submitted in 2023, the High Court resolved 86,700 of them. In terms of going paperless, the Kerala High Court is likewise far ahead of the rest. In resolving matters submitted to the country's several High Courts, the Kerala High Court has excelled alongside the Madras High Court.

    In 2023, 98,985 petitions reached the High Court through civil and criminal appeals, revision petitions, writ petitions and bail petitions. Of these, 44,368 were writ petitions and 11,649 were bail petitions. Of these, 86,700 cases have been settled this year. About 88 percent of the cases were resolved. It is also an achievement that the number of settled cases is at least three percent more than the previous year.

    Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, who pronounced verdicts in 9,360 cases, tops the list of disposing of the maximum number of cases. Justice Devan Ramachandran gave judgment in 6,160 cases in one year. Justices P Gopinath, Muhammad Niyaz, N Nagaresh, and Ziyad Rahman are also at the forefront in deciding the cases.
     

