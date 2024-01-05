Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu opens today: What you should know

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch and the Cheruthoni Bridge today. The cost of construction of the 42-km-long stretch is Rs 382 crores.

    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    Idukki: The inauguration of the Cheruthoni Bridge and Munnar-Bodimettu stretch, which is much talked about on social media, will be held today (Jan 5). The Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu National Highway earned fame with the relocation of a wild tusker, commonly referred to as Arikompan, from Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady. Cheruthoni's plight came to the outside world through scenes during the flood. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate both today. 

    The scene of the baby fleeing the floodwaters will live in the memories of many. All of this occurred because the water suddenly rose over the tiny bridge. The bridge is constructed in three spans at a height of 40 meters and has a length of 120 meters. It is 18 meters wide including the pavement on both sides. The construction cost of the new bridge with modern handrail, crash barrier and disabled access section is Rs 20 crores. 

    The cost of the 42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH) in Munnar, is Rs 382 crore. The width of the road, which was completed in six years, is fourteen meters. For the matter of construction rights, MP Dean Kuriakos gave the name of the Centre. 

    The inauguration of Cheruthoni Bridge and Vandiperiyar Bridge along Munnar Bodimettu Road is taking place today. At the same time, state Public Works Minister P A  Muhammad Riyas said that this road has become a great experience for travelers from different parts of the world who reach Munnar. The construction work of this road was specially reviewed once a month. With the coordination of various departments, it was possible to resolve the bottlenecks related to the construction quickly.

    Muhammad Riyas wrote on Facebook that he would like to express his special thanks to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who accepted the state government's proposal and took a positive approach, to the Public Works Department officials who worked hard to complete the work, and to the representatives of the people, including the MLAs, and the people who cooperated.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
