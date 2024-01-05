Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Has she contested in any election?' Kerala Governor hits back at CPM leader Brinda Karat

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hit back at CPM leader Brinda Karat over her statement asking him to contest in an election on a BJP ticket. The Governor also stated that he was invited to the Christmas-New Year party by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday (Jan 5) said that he was invited to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Christmas feast, however, he chose not to attend it. He also hit back at CPM leader Brinda Karat over her statement asking him to contest election on a BJP ticket.

    "If you go to the Raj Bhavan, you can check the invitation. You may investigate why I declined the invitation as well. You should also ask such questions to the Chief Minister," he said.

    The Governor also dismissed CPM leader Brinda Karat's statement that he should contest under a BJP ticket. Khan said, "Has she contested in any election so far?"

    Earlier, the Governor had invited the Chief Minister when he hosted the Christmas party. However, they did not attend the party as they were engaged with the Nava Kerala Sadas. 

    The Congress and BJP leaders including the leader of the opposition were invited by the Chief Minister; however, none of them attended the party. Around 570 people attended the party last year and Rs 9,24,160 were spent for the banquet.

    On Tuesday, January 3, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Christmas and New Year celebration took place at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. According to early reports, Khan was not invited to the feast by the CM due to the standoff between the governor and SFI.

    On January 25, the governor will deliver the policy address to kick off the government's first assembly session of the year. On February 2, during the session, the state budget is probably going to be presented.  
     

