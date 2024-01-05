Kerala: Church priest Fr Shaiju Kurien removed from duties after joining BJP

Pathanamthitta: Malankara Orthodox Church priest Fr Shaiju Kurien recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was severely criticised by a group of laity members. Fr Shaiju who held the secretary post of the Orthodox Church Nilakkal Bhadrasanam was removed from all his current duties. A commission was also appointed to investigate the complaints against the priest.

In a meeting held by the Bhadrasanam Council last night, it was decided to appoint a commission by the head of the Orthodox Church to investigate the complaints against Fr Shaiju. It was also decided to complete the investigation within two months and submit the report.

The protesters made it clear that while they don't mind priests joining political parties, they think it is improper for someone to acquire party membership while serving as the church secretary. They outlined the charges that Shaiju is currently facing in the assembly and stated that they planned to keep up the protest until he resigned.

Meanwhile, Fr Shaiju responded to the decisions made by the church authorities stating that he was granted leave as per his request. Fr Shaiju also stated that it was he who requested an investigation against him. The believers alleged that Fr Shaiju Kurien will soon be accused in criminal cases and he joined to BJP to defend it.

Along with Fr Shaiju Kurien, 47 people from the Christian community took membership in the BJP at a Christmas celebration organized by the NDA in Pathanamthitta. Fr Shaiju received membership from Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

At the same time, a complaint against him with the Women's Commission alleging that he spoke to a woman of the Church Sabha in a sexual flavour. The complainant Fr Mathews said that the Pathanamthitta SP should be directed to take legal action. The priest also handed over the voice recording, which is being circulated as belonging to the woman, to the church leadership. The church took action against Fr Shaiju Kurian after considering various complaints including the audio recording.