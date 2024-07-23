Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Budget 2024 is visionary with emphasis on agriculture, infrastructure, employment’: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy praised the Union Budget 2024, calling it a forward-thinking plan that supports PM Modi's vision of a 'Vikasita Bharat.' The budget focuses on women’s empowerment, education, job creation, and infrastructure, with notable initiatives including new industrial corridors and agricultural research.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has praised the Union Budget 2024 as a forward-thinking and comprehensive plan. In a recent post on the social networking site X, Kumaraswamy congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her seventh consecutive budget.

    “This is a Nari Shakti Budget designed to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Vikasita Bharat,'” Kumaraswamy said. He highlighted that the budget aims to empower women and focuses on nine priority areas. Among these, ₹1.48 lakh crore has been allocated for education, employment, and skills development, with a target to create 4 crore jobs.

    Govt's flagship project 'Khelo India' receives lion's share in Budget 2024-25 for sports

    The minister emphasized that the budget is a significant step towards financially supporting small and medium-scale industries, which are crucial for job creation. He pointed out that the budget's emphasis on agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and employment generation, as well as production, will greatly benefit the economy.

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal

    Kumaraswamy noted that the budget’s announcement of 12 new industrial corridors, including key routes like Bangalore-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bangalore, will stimulate job creation and economic growth. He also welcomed the budget's focus on agricultural research and development to address growing food demands and invigorate the sector. Extending the digital survey of crops to 400 districts and prioritizing natural farming are also seen as positive steps.

    The budget places a strong emphasis on research, innovation, and collaborative industrial development between central and state governments. Kumaraswamy welcomed the provision of 50-year interest-free loans to states, calling it a significant initiative.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
