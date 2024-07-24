Entertainment

Gautam Ghose turns 74: 7 best movies of the National Award winner

Gautam Ghose, a celebrated National Award winning director, turns 74 today. Here are 7 best movies of the director. Check out the full list

Image credits: IMDb

Antarjali Yatra

In the movie a man encourages his daughter to marry a dying man to inherit his wealth

Image credits: IMDb

Paar

Paar revolves around the struggles of a poor couple who flee their village after a series of violent incidents and embark on a perilous journey in search of a better life

Image credits: IMDb

Padma Nadir Majhi

The movie is adapted from a novel by Manik Bandyopadhya of the same name

Image credits: IMDb

Abar Aranye

In the sequel to Ray's classic 'Aranyer Din Ratri,' the now-aged characters revisit the forests of Palamau, embarking on a nostalgic journey

Image credits: IMDb

Patang

The film stars Shahbana Azmi, Om Puri and Robi Ghosh in immortal characters

Image credits: IMDb

Kalbela

Starring Parambrata Chattopadhaya, the movie is set against the Naxalite movement of the 1970s

Image credits: IMDb

Moner Manush

This cult film directed by Ghose is based on the life of Lalan Fakir

Image credits: IMDb
