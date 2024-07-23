Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No ReNEET: SC rules out cancellation, re-test of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 exam

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the petitions seeking the cancellation and re-conduct of the NEET-UG 2024, stating that there was no evidence to suggest a widespread leak of the question paper or other malpractices.

    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard arguments from numerous lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), as well as senior advocates Narender Hooda, Sanjay Hegde, and Mathews Nedumapra, over a span of four days.

    The bench delivered the operative part of the judgment, considering the future of over two million students, and announced that a detailed judgment will be provided later.

    "There is absence of material to conclude that result of NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is systemic breach," the CJI said.

    The bench acknowledged that the question paper leak in Hazaribagh and Patna was undisputed.

    The NTA and the Union education ministry have faced a significant political controversy and student protests over alleged widespread malpractices, including question paper leaks and impersonation in the May 5 exam.

    The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), administered by the NTA, is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both government and private institutions nationwide.

    On May 5, 23.33 lakh students took the NEET-UG 2024 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 5:39 PM IST
