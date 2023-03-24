Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's new liquor policy: Toddy shops to be classified like bars

    The new liquor policy will come into effect on April 1. Bar owners will not be allowed to sell liquor in IT parks.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    The Kerala government has decided to give star status to toddy shops in Kerala. The decision on the new liquor policy will come into effect on April 1. Bar owners will not be allowed to sell liquor in IT parks.

    The idea has been going about among officials that, much like the classification of bar hotels, the toddy shops should likewise be divided into categories based on the amenities and, more significantly, the level of cleanliness. 

    Also Read: Kerala CM’s relief fund scam probe: Vigilance to file 7 cases, probe 15 instances of fraud

    Toddy stores will be auctioned online. At the moment, shop owners are granted toddy based on the potential of collectors. The previous liquor policy included a proposal from the toddy board to advance the toddy industry. Its rules are currently being finalised.

    Currently, only two litres of toddy can be obtained from a single coconut. The cost of a 750 ml bottle of this in toddy shops ranges between Rs 70 and Rs 80. After a bunch of toddy is entirely tapped, the farmer receives an income of about Rs 500 for a 45-day period from the coconut tree. However, the entire amount of toddy produced each day from one bunch of palm trees, which is also collected in mud pots, is only about 40 litres.

    Also, it will be decided in the policy to form a committee to investigate the workers' requests for authorization to increase the quantity.

    The selling of alcohol in IT parks was the key recommendation of the previous policy. Yet the debate was about who would sell alcohol. There was also discussion about giving Abkari, who has expertise in operating bars at present, control of the bars in IT parks. In the end, it was decided to entrust management of the bar to the clubs in the IT park.

    Also Read: Kerala: Minister makes surpise visit to PWD office; does not find staff on seat even at 11 am

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
