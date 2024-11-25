Kantara actors injured in bus accident; read details

A bus carrying junior actors for the filming of 'Kantara Chapter 1,' a prequel to the original 'Kantara' film, overturned, causing injuries and shock.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara

The 2022 pan-Indian film 'Kantara,' directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, was a blockbuster hit. Based on true events from his village, the film captivated audiences with its unique storytelling.

Kantara Chapter 1

The film's climax takes viewers on a spiritual journey. Rishab Shetty received a National Award for his performance. Following the first film's success, 'Kantara Chapter 1' is now under production. A bus accident involving the film's cast has shocked the crew.

Kantara Actors in Accident

A mini-bus carrying junior artists overturned near Kollur, Karnataka. Of the 20 passengers, 6 were seriously injured and are receiving treatment. The film crew canceled the shoot and visited the injured.

Rishab Shetty

'Kantara: Chapter 1' is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, with Rishab Shetty directing and acting. It's a prequel to 'Kantara.' The release date is set for October 2, 2025.

Kantara Box Office Success

Made on a budget of ₹15 crore, 'Kantara' earned over ₹400 crore, generating substantial profit. The prequel explores the events leading up to the original story, increasing audience anticipation.

Kantara Chapter 1 Details

Rishab Shetty introduced Konkan folklore to the world with 'Kantara.' Set against the backdrop of the Kadamba kingdom, the film reflects the era's characteristics. Shetty is training in Kalaripayattu. 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has a higher budget than the original.

