Can't Find a Job? Move to THIS city in India with high salaries in more than 62,000 companies

Consider building your career in Bengaluru if you've been unemployed after higher education. It boasts around 62,000 companies, and engineers' salaries are higher compared to other cities.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Everyone hopes for the right job after completing their studies. Building a career requires hard work.

article_image2

Despite numerous interviews, many struggle to find suitable employment. Some companies offer low salaries, while others lack relevant job openings.

article_image3

If you've been unemployed for a long time after higher education, consider this step. If relocating is an option, consider moving to this city with approximately 62,000 companies.

article_image4

Bengaluru is currently outpacing Delhi and Mumbai. Statistics from the past 10 years indicate that Kolkata had 6,393 companies in 2012-13, which later decreased to 5,899.

article_image5

Bengaluru has over 2,000 software companies. Engineers' salaries there are 13% to 33% higher than in other cities.

article_image6

A report reveals that the basic annual salary for engineers in Bengaluru is 8.8 lakhs, compared to 5.9 lakhs in Kolkata.

article_image7

Bengaluru's monthly salary for blue-collar workers is 16,498 rupees, compared to 14,039 rupees in Kolkata. Bengaluru has the highest percentage of passport holders compared to its total population, at 25%. Delhi tops this list with 5.6 million passport users, followed by Mumbai with 5.4 million.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24 snt

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in AJR

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

IIT-Delhi outshines IIT-Bombay as India's top university in 2025 QS Asia Rankings. Here's why shk

IIT-Delhi outshines IIT-Bombay as India’s top university in 2025 QS Asia Rankings. Here's why

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why snt

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

Who is Tekamchand Meena? From bank officer to judge-read his success story

Who is Tekamchand Meena? From bank officer to judge-read his success story

Recent Stories

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

David Warner goes UNSOLD in IPL 2025 mega auction: A shocking end to a storied IPL career? snt

David Warner goes UNSOLD in IPL 2025 mega auction: A shocking end to a storied IPL career?

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon