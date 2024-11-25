Can't Find a Job? Move to THIS city in India with high salaries in more than 62,000 companies

Consider building your career in Bengaluru if you've been unemployed after higher education. It boasts around 62,000 companies, and engineers' salaries are higher compared to other cities.

Everyone hopes for the right job after completing their studies. Building a career requires hard work.

Despite numerous interviews, many struggle to find suitable employment. Some companies offer low salaries, while others lack relevant job openings.

If you've been unemployed for a long time after higher education, consider this step. If relocating is an option, consider moving to this city with approximately 62,000 companies.

Bengaluru is currently outpacing Delhi and Mumbai. Statistics from the past 10 years indicate that Kolkata had 6,393 companies in 2012-13, which later decreased to 5,899.

Bengaluru has over 2,000 software companies. Engineers' salaries there are 13% to 33% higher than in other cities.

A report reveals that the basic annual salary for engineers in Bengaluru is 8.8 lakhs, compared to 5.9 lakhs in Kolkata.

Bengaluru's monthly salary for blue-collar workers is 16,498 rupees, compared to 14,039 rupees in Kolkata. Bengaluru has the highest percentage of passport holders compared to its total population, at 25%. Delhi tops this list with 5.6 million passport users, followed by Mumbai with 5.4 million.

