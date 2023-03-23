Kerala: Minister makes surpise visit to PWD office; does not find staff on seat even at 11 am (WATCH)

The seats were unoccupied when the minister entered each compartment. Following this, the minister asked for biometric attendance information

Kerala Public Works Department Minister PA Mohamed Riyas conducted an impromptu search at the chief architect division of the public works department on Thursday in response to complaints.

To the minister's anguish, at 11 am, not even half of the employees had arrived at the workplace.

The seats were unoccupied when the minister entered each compartment. Following this, the minister asked for biometric attendance information. The minister personally visited the office to conduct an inspection after receiving numerous complaints about it.

The minister also stated that the office's operations would be investigated by internal vigilance. This is not the first time that Mohammad Riyas has conducted an unplanned search in the government offices.

Serious issues were discovered when Minister Mohammad Riyaz unexpectedly conducted an inspection in the Poojappura PWD Assistant Engineer Office last year.

The minister entered the office and found only two overseers there instead of the actual assistant engineer and three overseers. The authorities said that the other two were on vacation when questioned about their locations. Nonetheless, it was evident that there were no records of the leave when the minister checked.

Riyas additionally visited PWD offices and rest homes. The seizure of the alcohol bottle from the rest house was the subject of a heated debate.

The service groups had voiced their opposition to the minister's surprise visit and to punishing the officers. In spite of criticism, the minister insisted that he would nonetheless implement the measures, including spontaneous searches.