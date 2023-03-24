Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM’s relief fund scam probe: Vigilance to file 7 cases, probe 15 instances of fraud

    Last month, the Vigilance raided several government offices across Kerala following an order from the Chief Minister's Office. The raid was conducted due to fraud suspicions involving the CMDRF funds. The investigation uncovered organised crime involving doctors, public servants, and middlemen. 

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala is set to slap seven cases in the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) scam. The director of Vigilance also ordered a preliminary investigation into 15 cases of fraud. 

    According to reports, officers, middlemen, and doctors are among those who will face charges. Widespread irregularities were found during an investigation named Operation CMDRF. It was discovered that the middlemen helped the ineligible applicants obtain financial aid by submitting fake documents, following which the director of Vigilance decided to register seven cases.

    The cases will be registered in districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Idukki. Three of these seven cases will be charged in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram alone. During the investigation, it has come to clear that the money was obtained illegally in all seven cases. 

    The involvement of doctors and revenue officials will be thoroughly scrutinised in each of the seven cases, and they will also be held accountable.

    Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham has given orders to conduct in-depth investigations and submit reports in 15 more cases where irregularities are suspected in addition to the 7 cases mentioned earlier. 

    It was also recommended that the present 2 lakh income cap be increased. This comes after it was discovered that certain individuals with illnesses who fall beyond the income limit are also eligible for aid.

    By making false claims, they were allegedly swindling the CMRDF. MLAs' letters were also utilised to obtain funding. The scammers used to receive a part of the cash once it has been credited to the applicant's account.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
