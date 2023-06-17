Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal sentenced to life in POCSO case

    Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal has been convicted in the POCSO case on Saturday. His former maid filed a case against him, alleging that Monson had sexually abused her daughter.

    Kerala: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal convicted in POCSO case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    Kochi: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was found guilty on Saturday in the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case that was filed against him. The Ernakulam POCSO court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

    His former maid filed a case against him, alleging that Monson had sexually abused her daughter. Monson allegedly promised the kid that he would take care of her education, but then assaulted the girl. 

    Also read: Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused

    The complainant claimed that at the age of 17, her daughter had experienced sexual harassment. The victim claims that she kept quiet for a very long time out of fear. Monson Mavunkal repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2019, according to the chargesheet submitted by Investigation Officer DySP YR Rustom.

    Monson Mavunkal came to light after he claimed to have a collection of rare antiques, including two of the 30 coins that Judas received for betraying Jesus, a piece of clothing that Jesus had worn, a chalice that Prophet Mohammed used, the throne of Tipu Sultan and more.

    On September 26, the Kerala Crime Branch detained Monson on suspicion of defrauding many individuals in the state out of Rs 24 crore.

    Six Kerala natives who filed the complaint claim that Monson identified himself as a diamond trader and antiques dealer. In a petition sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the complainants claim that he borrowed crores of rupees from them while claiming that the money he received from foreign business dealings had been confiscated by the "Union government's department managing the Foreign Exchange Management Act and that he was engaged in a legal battle to retrieve it."

    Also read: Kerala woman who fed strays dies of rabies after dog scratches her hand
     

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
