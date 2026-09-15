Kalyan Bainsla, accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run, has been arrested from Dausa, Rajasthan. The victim's father termed the incident an 'attempt to murder' and thanked the police for adding stringent sections, including Section 109 of the BNS.

Hours after the accused of Gurugram hit-and-run case was arrested, the victim's father thanked the police and said, "it is not an accident crime, it is an attempt to murder." "Good that the police have registered an FIR, but it has not come to my knowledge. I heard that the police arrested him in Rajasthan. The police have done a good job and invoked sections 307 and 554, which should have been done earlier. I wish that no woman in this country should go through such an accident. People should change their mentality. We went to Gurugram and met SHO Manoj Kumar, who said an arrest would happen, and now it has happened. This is not an accident crime. It is an attempt to murder crime. I thank all the authorities," victim Sia's father told reporters.

Accused Arrested in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, SHO, Dausa Sadar PS, Yudhishthir Singh said that detailed information regarding the investigation and the accused will be provided by the Gurugram officials. "A joint team comprising an ASI and a Head Constable had arrived from Sohna. Regarding the video circulating on social media, they informed the local police station that they had detained the alleged accused—Kalyan Bainsla and Lavnish—from the Agra Road area and subsequently taken them to Gurugram. Detailed information regarding the investigation and the accused will be provided by the Gurugram officials...," Singh said.

Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of allegedly hitting biker Sia on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Sunday, has been arrested. Gurugram Police arrested the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, from Dausa, Rajasthan. The Police will soon bring the accused to Gurugram. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police has added section 09 of the BNS to the case.

Attempt to Murder Charge Added

According to a Police statement, "Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment."

Earlier, a team led by Sector 56 Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar visited the victim's residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, to record her detailed deposition and incorporated stringent new sections into the previously registered FIR. (ANI)