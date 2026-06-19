Kerala CM VD Satheesan presented the revised budget for 2026-27, unveiling 'Mission Samudra' with a Rs 400 crore allocation. The ambitious plan aims to transform Kerala into a global maritime hub and build a robust port-led economy.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the revised budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. In the first Budget of his newly elected United Democratic Front-led (UDF) Government, Satheesan pledged to build a "Puthuyuga Kerala", a new-age Keralam with inclusive growth and sustainable infrastructure development.

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'Mission Samudra' to Build Port-Led Economy

The CM unveiled 'Mission Samudra' to build a port-led economy and elevate the State as a global maritime and economic hub. His government has allocated Rs 400 crore for the project, said Satheesan.

"The government will implement Mission Samudra, an ambitious plan aimed at transforming Keralam into a major force on the global maritime map within five years," he said. This, he said, will be done by leveraging the state's 600-km coastline, two international ports, two container transhipment terminals, 17 non-major ports and extensive inland water resources.

The Chief Minister said that Keralam is being envisioned as a port city, integrating roads, railways, sea routes, inland waterways, manufacturing zones and greenfield cities into a vibrant maritime economy.

Land acquisition and construction of the Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam rail line and the Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Outer Ring Road will be accelerated to improve connectivity between Vizhinjam International Transshipment Terminal and the rest of the country.

Stuffing centres and dry ports will be developed around Vizhinjam and Kochi ports. Taking advantage of the global shift towards green fuels, Vizhinjam will be developed as India's first port to provide green bunkering services. A shipbuilding and repair hub will also be established with the required infrastructure and land acquisition.

Employment opportunities generated in the coastal sector will be reserved for local communities.

The State will pursue the development of key ports including Vizhinjam, Kovalam, Kollam, Beypore and Azhikkal, Satheesan said.

Keralam Maritime Policy and Waterways

A Keralam Maritime Policy will be formulated to promote maritime tourism, logistics, port-based industries, shipping-related activities, maritime law education and a maritime museum through public-private partnerships by utilising port lands and assets.

Water transport connectivity linking major and minor ports will be expanded in phases, with Rs 50 crore earmarked in the first phase. (ANI)