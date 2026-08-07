AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed PM Modi, alleging he is 'fighting his own citizens' and making laws for self-protection. Kejriwal's attack comes amid a row with Meta after its CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for removing PM Modi's Facebook video.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "making laws to protect himself from citizens of India" amid the ongoing row over the government's scrutiny of Meta. Kejriwal claimed that the Prime Minister was "fighting his own citizens" and alleged that even his "erstwhile cheerleaders" were turning against him over issues such as paper leaks and E20 fuel. His remarks came after sources said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the government over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Prime Minister of India is now fighting his own citizens. Making laws to protect himself from citizens of India. His own erstwhile cheerleaders are fast turning against him after becoming victims of paper leaks, E20 etc." Prime Minister of India is now fighting his own citizens. Making laws to protect himself from citizens of India. His own erstwhile cheerleaders are fast turning against him after becoming victims of paper leaks, E20 etc. https://t.co/YjGdL0TN4a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2026

Meta CEO Apologises Over Platform Errors

Earlier, sources said Zuckerberg had apologised to the government over issues relating to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), deepfake content and operational errors on the platform. Facing a probe over alleged advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) following a media report, Meta had admitted that illegal content was promoted and paid promotions were carried out for a specific audience, sources said on Wednesday. The sources added that the company would be called again over the concerns.

"Mark Zuckerberg sent his apologies for the CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) content, deepfake content and errors in operating the platform. It was made clear to them that they are not covered under the Intermediary definition. They select who receives the content. Safe harbour under the IT Act is not applicable," a source said.

On Wednesday, a high-level Meta delegation led by Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan met Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S. Krishnan. During the 45-minute meeting, Meta officials explained the erroneous removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video.

The meeting came after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology demanded an "unqualified apology" from Zuckerberg over the removal of the Prime Minister's video from Facebook, warning that the platform could lose its legal immunity in India. (ANI)