Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the state's sustained focus on sports for 12 years has significantly boosted its national and international performance. He credited the government's policy since 2014 for improving infrastructure and support.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the State Government's sustained focus on sports and sportspersons over the past 12 years has contributed significantly to Haryana's impressive performance at the national and international levels.

The Chief Minister said this while responding to a question raised by MLA Devender Hans in the Vidhan Sabha during Question Hour on Monday.

Strengthening Sports Infrastructure Since 2014

Saini said that since 2014, the State Government has accorded priority to strengthening sports infrastructure and providing better facilities and opportunities to players.

The results of these efforts are evident in the consistent performance of Haryana's sportspersons, who continue to win medals, including gold, and bring laurels to the state and the country, he said.

Appreciating the achievements of the players, the Chief Minister said that their success is a result of their hard work and talent, complemented by the State Government's sports policy and the facilities being provided to them.

He said that the government remains committed to further strengthening sports infrastructure and extending every possible support to players.

'Historic Steps' for Players' Welfare

Referring to the previous governments, Nayab Singh Saini said that newly elected legislators may not be aware of the support provided to sportspersons during earlier regimes.

He said that the present State Government has taken historic steps for the welfare of players and provided sporting talent with better opportunities and a strong foundation to excel.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would continue to work with the same commitment for the advancement and welfare of sportspersons.