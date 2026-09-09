Delhi Minister Ashish Sood addressed GGSIPU students, calling on the 'Amrit Peedhi' to help build a 'Viksit Bharat'. He highlighted govt plans for education, a new startup policy, and a comprehensive policy to regulate PG accommodations.

Delhi Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday urged students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to look beyond conventional career goals and actively contribute to solving civic challenges.

Addressing the university’s Students’ Induction Programme 2026, Sood described the new batch as the “Amrit Peedhi” that would play an important role in building a “Viksit Bharat”.

He called on students to understand not only their rights and opportunities but also their responsibilities as citizens.

Sood said the Delhi Government was working to expand quality higher education, improve campus facilities and strengthen the regulatory framework for postgraduate (PG) facilities to create a safer and more supportive environment for students.

He also highlighted plans to strengthen Delhi’s start-up ecosystem, saying a proposed incubation policy would provide promising student ideas with mentorship and institutional support.

At the same time, he cautioned students against accepting social media content without critical thought and stressed that professional success must be rooted in ethics and values.

GGSIPU Vice Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma urged students to draw inspiration from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s values of courage, resilience, knowledge and service to humanity.

He also encouraged them to explore interdisciplinary opportunities under the National Education Policy.

The induction programme, being held on September 9, 10 and 14, aims to familiarise freshers with the university’s academic, research, innovation, welfare and co-curricular opportunities.

New Policy to Regulate PG Accommodations

On Tuesday, Sood said the government will introduce a comprehensive policy to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations within the next one to two months, following the recent building collapse in Satya Niketan.

Sood made the announcement after interacting with university students, including NSS volunteers, living in PGs and rented accommodations across Delhi.

During the interaction, students raised concerns over arbitrary electricity charges, landlords not honouring rental agreements, high rents and inadequate safety checks in PG accommodations.

(ANI)